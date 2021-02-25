Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,542. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.