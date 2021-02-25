Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 0.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.56. 29,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

