Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,444 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,522. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.