Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.