Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Clarivate stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 32,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,311. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

