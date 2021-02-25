Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Civmec Company Profile
