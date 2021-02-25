City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Barry M. Olliff Sells 11,500 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £60,375 ($78,880.32).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £244.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 483.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 428.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

