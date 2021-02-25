Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases Shares of 867 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stryker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.43. 23,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.