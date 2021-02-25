Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 145,293,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 15,493,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.