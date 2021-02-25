Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

