Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,584. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

