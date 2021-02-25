Citigroup Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $190.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

GH stock traded down $14.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. 47,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,524. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

