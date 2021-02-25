CITIC Capital Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,841 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCAC stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

