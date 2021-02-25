Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.