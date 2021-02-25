CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Announces $0.60 Final Dividend

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Sunday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About CIMIC Group

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

