Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

