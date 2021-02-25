CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,674 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $290.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $299.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

