CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.