CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after buying an additional 249,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

