CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

