CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.