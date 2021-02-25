CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after buying an additional 1,397,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in DCP Midstream by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $14,280,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 493,977 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

