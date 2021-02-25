CIBC Initiates Coverage on BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Equities research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

