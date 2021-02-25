CIBC Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.18.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$107.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$108.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.11. The company has a market cap of C$69.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

