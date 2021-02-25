CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,141,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTON. BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,753.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.