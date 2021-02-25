CI Investments Inc. Takes $7.76 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCOAU. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,102,000.

Shares of SCOAU opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

