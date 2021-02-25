CI Investments Inc. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

NYSE COF opened at $124.48 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

