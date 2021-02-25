CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,365 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

