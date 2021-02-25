CI Investments Inc. Sells 21,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.