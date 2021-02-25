CI Investments Inc. Purchases 37,356 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 58,368.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.68. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

