Chronologic Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $172,675.96 and approximately $591.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00740830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00036434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

