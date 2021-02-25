Chromia Price Tops $0.0551 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $6.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.00730670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.