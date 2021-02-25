ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) rose 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 3,183,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 533,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth $42,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

