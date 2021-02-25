ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.53

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 18395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

