ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.53

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 18395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Several brokerages have commented on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
