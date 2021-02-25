Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 550 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTV stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

