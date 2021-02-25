Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.60 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an ourperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.26 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.22.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

