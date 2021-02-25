Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,449.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,465.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,335.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

