Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $102.47. 633,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

