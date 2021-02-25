Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.97. 578,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,638. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

