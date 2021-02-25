Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.97. 578,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,638. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

