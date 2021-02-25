Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 6,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,141. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

