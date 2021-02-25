Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE WGO opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

