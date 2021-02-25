Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.