Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

OC opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

