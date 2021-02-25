Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.43 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,553,646. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $609.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $625.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

