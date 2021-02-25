Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $67.49 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,736.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 35,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,599,355.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,180 shares of company stock worth $2,485,615. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

