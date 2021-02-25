Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

