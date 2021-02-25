Charles Skinner Sells 471,751 Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Charles Skinner sold 471,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £3,349,432.10 ($4,376,054.48).

MRL opened at GBX 690 ($9.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 566.65. The company has a market capitalization of £416.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,300.00. Marlowe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

