Charles A. Cashman Sells 9,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00.
NYSE:HZO traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 641,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,176. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
