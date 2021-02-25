Charles A. Cashman Sells 9,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00.

NYSE:HZO traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 641,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,176. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

