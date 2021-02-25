ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.08 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

