ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 27,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.